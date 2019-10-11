Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $4.31. Sharps Compliance shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 2,781 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $12.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

