Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.11. 5,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,421. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

In related news, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,520.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,261.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 20.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 463.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 143,420 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 863.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

