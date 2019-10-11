Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.61. The company has a market cap of $334.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Mathew Hart sold 238,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98), for a total value of £542,640 ($709,055.27).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.