Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Expands By 71.4%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARDS. ValuEngine raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Laidlaw set a $15.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ ARDS traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 8,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.80.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.52% and a negative return on equity of 130.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

