Short Interest in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Rises By 64.2%

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the August 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.21.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,499. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $229,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.08. 384,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.73 and its 200-day moving average is $206.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $219.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

