Short Interest in Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Grows By 885.7%

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 885.7% from the August 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bancorp of New Jersey stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of Bancorp of New Jersey as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bancorp of New Jersey alerts:

Shares of Bancorp of New Jersey stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. 22,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,057. Bancorp of New Jersey has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

Bancorp of New Jersey Company Profile

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.