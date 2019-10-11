Short Interest in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Declines By 30.1%

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the August 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 193,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $724,758.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,770,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 93,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,623.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNFR. ValuEngine raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Conifer stock remained flat at $$3.87 during midday trading on Friday. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Conifer will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

