Short Interest in LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) Rises By 215.2%

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 215.2% from the August 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other LRAD news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Anchin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get LRAD alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in LRAD in the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LRAD by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 140,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LRAD by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LRAD in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LRAD by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRAD stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 59,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,598. LRAD has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 million, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. LRAD had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts expect that LRAD will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LRAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of LRAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LRAD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About LRAD

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

Featured Article: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.