Short Interest in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Rises By 181.8%

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the August 30th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 58,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $54.86 million, a PE ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 2.04. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.50% of ReneSola worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.