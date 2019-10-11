Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Drops By 48.8%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the August 30th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.66.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

