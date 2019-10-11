Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Expands By 277.1%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 277.1% from the August 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Virco Mfg. news, insider Bassey Yau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $85,032 in the last three months. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRC. ValuEngine downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

