Short Interest in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Grows By 560.5%

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 560.5% from the August 30th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of XPEL remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 176,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,982. XPEL has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

