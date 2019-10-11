Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.58. Sigma Healthcare shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1,370,872 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $619.77 million and a P/E ratio of 20.89.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Sigma Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG)

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

