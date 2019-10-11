Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $104,263.00 and approximately $31,096.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00201247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.01020927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

