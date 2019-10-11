Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.97) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $763.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. Sirius Real Estate has a 52-week low of GBX 55.60 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.90 ($1.02).

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider James Peggie purchased 31,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £21,390 ($27,949.82).

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

