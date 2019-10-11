Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $37,575.00.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $34,860.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $32,970.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $33,390.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $36,255.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $38,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $38,655.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $37,815.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,650.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $38,505.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,007,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,169. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18. Slack has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Greylock Xii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Slack and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

