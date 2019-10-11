SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $175,713.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,380.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.83 or 0.02234161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.62 or 0.02698038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00679141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00666860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00441664 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012061 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinBene, Braziliex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

