SmartCoin (SMC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SmartCoin has a market cap of $32,151.00 and $12.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00680060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013412 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,674,233 coins. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

