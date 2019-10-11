Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

SMAR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Smartsheet stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,872,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,790.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $757,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 847,172 shares of company stock valued at $36,527,227. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 220.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,002,000 after buying an additional 4,644,716 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 87.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,465,000 after buying an additional 2,344,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after buying an additional 3,359,344 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $108,740,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $99,384,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

