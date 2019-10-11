Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.46.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $14.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lara Sweet sold 25,594 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $391,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,201,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,377,702.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 130,949 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,357,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,179,453 shares of company stock worth $88,470,896 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Snap by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 106,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 135,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Snap by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.