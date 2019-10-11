SolarCoin Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $952,298.00 and $240.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00673249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000681 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013174 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000693 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,815,603 coins and its circulating supply is 55,682,718 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.