Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Laidlaw started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 57,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,127.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.