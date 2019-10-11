Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Trading 11.2% Higher

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s share price traded up 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.40, 555,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 657,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $428.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 2,822,581 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $472,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 70.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

