Soma (SCT) Price Hits $0.0292 on Exchanges

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Soma has a total market capitalization of $285,267.00 and $58,620.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Soma has traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar. One Soma token can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034319 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00091520 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001332 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00120155 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,395.26 or 1.00589614 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

