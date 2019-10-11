Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on Southern Copper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.90.

NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 17,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,817. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 20.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,825,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,318,000 after purchasing an additional 774,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,922,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $18,171,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 84.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 797,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,993,000 after purchasing an additional 364,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 77.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

