SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd (TSE:SGQ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.12. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 500 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.45 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile (TSE:SGQ)

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking, thermal coal, and other metallurgical deposits in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.