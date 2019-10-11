Sp8de Reaches Market Cap of $57,532.00 (SPX)

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Sp8de has a market capitalization of $57,532.00 and $22.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sp8de token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Bleutrade. Over the last week, Sp8de has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00202383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.01023377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088375 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sp8de Profile

Sp8de’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sp8de’s official message board is forum.sp8de.com. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sp8de is sp8de.com.

Buying and Selling Sp8de

Sp8de can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sp8de should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sp8de using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

