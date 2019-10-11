SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.23

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 76,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWX)

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

