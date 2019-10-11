SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Raised by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 397,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384,930. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $113.42 and a 52 week high of $146.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average is $131.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

