SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 498.1% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 114,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 95,634 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

