SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 518.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 68,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,121 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 919.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 257,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 231,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.53. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,787. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.