Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPPI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.52. 24,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,095. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $820.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($1.25) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

