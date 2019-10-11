SportyCo Market Capitalization Achieves $33,778.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. SportyCo has a market cap of $33,778.00 and $196.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinbe, ChaoEX and OKEx. During the last week, SportyCo has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00201717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.01023192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088556 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Coinbe, Livecoin, OKEx, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

