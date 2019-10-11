SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Trading 8.3% Higher

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) shares traded up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $37.63, 293,896 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 259,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.94 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX Flow by 50.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPX Flow by 7.3% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow Company Profile (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

