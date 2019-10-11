SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLOW. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX Flow from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SPX Flow from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NYSE FLOW opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.94 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 125.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 10.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 256,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

