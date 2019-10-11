Stakinglab Market Cap Tops $100,273.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $100,273.00 and approximately $486.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00640217 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026822 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003718 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000111 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000713 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 1,058,169 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

