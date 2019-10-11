Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Stock Price Down 37.5%

Shares of Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) were down 37.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base metal properties in Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. The company focuses on developing its flagship property, the Longstreet Property, which covers a total area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

