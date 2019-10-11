Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $19,404. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 752.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 440.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

