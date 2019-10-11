Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) a $285.00 Price Target

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has been given a $285.00 target price by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,186. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 112.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 125.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.