STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.94

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 45943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.60 to $19.20 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.36.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 183,058 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,825 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

