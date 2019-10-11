Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,554. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 3,300 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $122,859.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,504 shares in the company, valued at $651,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 9,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $338,940.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 169,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,688.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 366 shares of company stock worth $13,272 and have sold 27,184 shares worth $1,008,496. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 135.2% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

