Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the August 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.86. 2,388,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

