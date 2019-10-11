Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUM. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Summit Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 830,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.06 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 70,253 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,269,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,824,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 179,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,454,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 126,614 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

