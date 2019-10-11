Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Set at $60.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) received a $60.00 price target from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. 543,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,853. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

