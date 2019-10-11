Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 22,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,116. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 168.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

