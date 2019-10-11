Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.74. 36,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,493. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $119,966.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,679.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,961 shares of company stock worth $435,718. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 188.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.