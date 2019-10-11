SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.70

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.70 and last traded at $115.35, with a volume of 3955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.58.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $28,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $53,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $1,828,178. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 290.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 17.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 21.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

