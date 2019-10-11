Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stephens

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNV. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE:SNV opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.