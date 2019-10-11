Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lowered by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,478 shares of company stock worth $8,695,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.59. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

