Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,853 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 10.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,089.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,478 shares of company stock worth $8,695,363. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

TGT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.99. 252,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,256. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

